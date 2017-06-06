Findlay police hoping to identify robbery subject

Findlay police are asking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery subject.

According to Findlay police, the male subject entered Wolfies Roasted Nuts and Deli at about 11:30 Tuesday morning.

The man stole a donation jar set up for a cancer patient. While employees tried to stop the subject, he was able to flee on a bicycle.

Some customers and employees attempted to follow the subject and even knocked him off the bicycle, spilling the jar. He pulled a knife on the people that followed him before fleeing the scene with some of the money.

The subject left both the bike and the jar at the scene.

If anyone has any information on the subject, call Findlay police at 419-424-7150 or 419-424-7163 and use 17-5715 as a reference number to this incident. Individuals are also encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS (8477).

