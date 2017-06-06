Fire erupts at barn in Wood County

A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A picture of a Toledo police officer appearing to stand on an overpass looking for speeder was trending on social media in the Toledo-area. That led many to question the officer's intentions.More >>
Findlay police are asking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery subject.More >>
A fire erupted at a barn in Wood County Tuesday evening.More >>
Sylvania is taking steps to demolish a vacant church to make way for a new business.More >>
Wilbarger says he is fully behind Senate Bill 4, which would allow people convicted of crimes, found not guilty or had charges dismissed to have their criminal records cleared if the accusation happened while they were a victim.More >>
