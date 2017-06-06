Fire erupts at barn in Wood County

A fire erupted at a barn in Wood County Tuesday evening.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the fire started at about 7:40 p.m.

The barn is near the intersection of Walbridge and Fostoria Roads.

WTOL has a crew heading to the scene and report more information as it becomes available.

