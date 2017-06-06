Funding approved to demolish vacant Sylvania church

Sylvania is taking steps to demolish a vacant church to make way for a new business.

The city acquired this property in a couple year ago with hopes for some professional office space or medical facilities.

The problem is when investors drive by all they see is an abandoned church. On Monday Sylvania council took steps towards changing that.

The council approved funds for demolishing the First Baptist Church on Holland-Sylvania Road. The project will cost about $80,000.

The property was originally a part of Sylvania Township and annexed into the city to be resold. City leaders think a clean field is most appealing.

"You don't want to say, 'Oh geez, now I've got to take down this church,'" said Bill Sanford, Economic Development Director. "If we have that clean plot of land, ready to go, almost three acres on a very busy street, we think it's a pretty viable place to get something going."

There is no timeline for the demolition. In the meantime, Sylvania police and fire departments will utilize the building for training exercises.

