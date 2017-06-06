Lucas County Jail hoping to hire more corrections staff

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help. Sheriff John Tharp says they are down 60 to 70 officers and need to be aggressive about filling those positions.

Currently, the office is accepting applications for their Corrections Officer Academy.

"It's a quick academy, four weeks long, one month. And again we pay for the academy; there is no cost out of pocket,” said Sheriff Tharp.

First candidates must apply and go through an interview process. Sheriff Tharp says the class will be around 25 potential corrections officers.

"We look forward to getting as many applications as we can because we are looking for the cream of the crop," Sheriff Tharp explained.

This is just one of the academies the Sheriff's Office plans on running to fill the need.

"Approximately three academies back to back because we are looking to be aggressive with it and get these academies going so we have enough man power within the Lucas County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Tharp said.

The officers will work alongside inmates so they will need to have a high tolerance level.

"Really, truly understanding the needs of others and that's exactly what we want," Sheriff Tharp said. "We want to get men and women here that will be people for others."

Tharp says a lot of sheriff's deputies start as corrections officers.

All interested candidates can apply through the Lucas County Human Resources.

