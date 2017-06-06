Job seekers have the upper hand in Monroe County

Applications ready to fill out. On the spot interviews. Even some employers offering to pay for necessary training.

Tuesday at a job fair at Michigan Works in Monroe, it was the job seeker who had the advantage.

"I'd tell them to get out here because they'll do their best to get you back working,” said Michael Hurst, job seeker. “They'll help you."

Michigan Works in Monroe created this opportunity for employers to give their best pitches to perspective employees. Magnum Care of Monroe will even pay for the nurses aid training for new hires.

"Well the classes are several thousand dollars,” said Sarah DeCollibus, Magnum Care of Monroe. “This is a great opportunity and a stepping stone to see if this is a fit for them so instead of paying out of their own pocket they can come work for us we'll pay for those classes."

All sorts of jobs from different industries were out Tuesday from the local government, to plastic recycling and metal finishing.

One job seeker was eager to get back to work.

"I can get my hands on anything,” said Hurst .Once I do, I can pretty much get into anything I can."

That eager attitude is exactly what Magnum Care is looking for in an employee.

"I think this is something you don't want to pass up,” said DeCollibus. “I think if you come now this is good for advancement."

