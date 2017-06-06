Partnership creates downtown shuttle service in Findlay

Visitors in Findlay now have an easy way to get around town from their hotels.

With many of the hotels in Findlay being on the outskirts of town, out of town visitors do not have the opportunity to visit downtown restaurants and businesses.

For this reason, some downtown businesses have teamed up to create a new shuttle service.

Sixteen businesses are working together to bring the free shuttle service here.

From 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., a bus will make a loop from downtown to hotels on the east side of town, then the north side.

The hotel owners had heard feedback that without a car, there was no easy way to get to the burgeoning downtown. The restaurants in downtown know they are missing out on possible patrons with the business visitors frequenting these hotel.

To help bring more people into downtown Findlay, J&J Limo service will run a shuttle at a discounted price, charging the restaurants and hotels $40 an hour.

"You know, this city has been good to me for 26 years, and I have no problem giving back," said J&J Limo owner Jerry Stallings. "And basically if it helps the downtown area and helps the businesses, why shouldn't I get involved."

The shuttle is set to run for at least six months to gauge the services usage.

