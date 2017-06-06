Officials proclaim Hancock County as "Purple Heart County"

The Military Order of the Purple Heart held a special service Tuesday at the Hancock War Memorial for those who were wounded while fighting America's enemies.

The Hancock community came out in support of a proclamation designating the county as a Purple Heart County.

The local chapter 1974 has 34 current members who work to make sure the public remembers soldiers sacrifices.

David Bauer, former state commander of the Order of the Purple Heart, said "9.9 percent of us have been with our fellow man who gave the ultimate sacrifice, so that's the reason you never want to give up on any of them."

The hope is that the designation will help local veterans see that the community cares about them and respects their service.

"Well, we just want to make sure that the men and women who did come home with injuries know that they are appreciated and that they are respected and that they're a valued part our community," said Nichole Coleman, executive director of the Hancock County Veterans Services.

And this proclamation was signed by every village and city mayor in Hancock County.

Organizers believe it to be the first time a unanimous County purple heart proclamation has been made in the state.

"It just shows great unity that we have here in Hancock County between our villages and the city of Findlay and the county. We take great pride in all that the military folks have done for us," said Hancock County commissioner Timothy Bechtol.

