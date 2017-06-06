Perrysburg's Riverside Park re-dedication set for Thursday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg's Riverside Park re-dedication set for Thursday

By Matthew Copeland, Digital Content Producer
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg will celebrate the re-dedication of Riverside Park this week.

Last year, the city approved funding to make improvements to the park, including making wheelchair accessible paths and sitting areas.

The city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 4 p.m. Following the ceremony, the city invites the public to tour the park.

