Perrysburg's Riverside Park re-dedication set for Thursday

Perrysburg will celebrate the re-dedication of Riverside Park this week.

Last year, the city approved funding to make improvements to the park, including making wheelchair accessible paths and sitting areas.

The city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at 4 p.m. Following the ceremony, the city invites the public to tour the park.

