Owens Community College announces interim president

Owens Community College tapped Dr. Steve Robinson as the college's interim president.

The position opened following Dr. Mike Bower's announcement that he would retire on June 30. Dr. Bower had been president since 2012.

Dr. Robinson currently serves as Owen's Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as Interim President,” Dr. Robinson said. “Dr. Bower has assembled an excellent team, and it will be a privilege to work with the dedicated faculty, staff, and administration of Owens Community College to help our students and our communities succeed.”

Dr. Robinson earned his Ph.D. in English from Michigan State and previously served as Executive Dean of Planning, Research and Quality at Mott Community College in Flint, MI.

Dr. Robinson has been active in the Toledo-are community for a number of years.

He is a member of the Rotary Club and is an active member of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges.

Dr. Robinson will assume the position as interim president beginning July 1.

The Board of Trustees is in the process of conducting a search to name a permanent President of Owens Community College.

