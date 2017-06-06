The Sandpiper opens for summer season

You can now enjoy tours on the Maumee River.

New owners Paul and Jodi Lis have opened the Sandpiper for the 2017 season.

Passengers can travel along the Maumee River for about 30 minutes and enjoy views of Toledo and river wildlife.

The Sandpiper can hold 100 people and has given tours in Monroe, Michigan and numerous Detroit River locations for 33 years.

Paul Lis used to captain the Sandpiper on its tours.

The Sandpiper gives tours through October and also offers private party options.

The boat departs from the Sandpiper Boat Dock on 1 Jefferson Avenue.

Visit here for more information.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.