Toledoans pick Ottawa Park for mayor's "Walk & Talks"

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson will be holding her June “Walk & Talks” in Ottawa Park.

Citizens had the chance to vote for Walbridge, Cullen, Ottawa and Ravine parks.

Ottawa Park received 51% of the vote.

Toledoans can meet Mayor Hicks-Hudson with their questions and comments in the Liz Pierson Open Air Shelter every Tuesday in June.

The “Walk & Talks” are held at 5:30.

