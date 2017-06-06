Slow Cooker Asian Sloppy Joes  from Dei Fratelli - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
 Prep time: 10 min.

Cook Time: 5 hours

Servings: 4 - 6 Ingredients: 


1 (15 oz.) can Dei Fratelli Sloppy Joe Sauce
1 lb. Lean Ground Beef
3 Tbsps. Brown Sugar 
   1 Tbsp. Less Sodium Soy Sauce 1 Tbsp. Grated Orange Peel
2 tsps. Chinese Five Spice
3/4 tsp. Ground Ginger 
    1 1/2 tsp. Sesame Seed Oil Sesame Seed Buns \
 

 Directions:
1. Place all ingredients except the buns into a 4-quart slow cooker and mix well, making sure to break up the meat
2. Place the slow cooker on high for 5 hours
3. Serve on sesame seed buns 

