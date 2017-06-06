Ride the Jet Express for a great cause

You can take a ride on the Jet Express for a good cause on Wednesday.

The Jet Express is hosting “Will’s Day at the Bay” to raise money for families affected by Spinal Muscle Atrophy, or SMA.

SMA is a motor neuron disease that affects about one in 6,000 babies. SMA hinders their ability to crawl, walk and swallow.

SMA is always fatal in children, and about one 40 people carry the gene.

“Will’s Day at the Bay” is held in memory of Will Blumensaadt of Put-in-Bay, who died of SMA just before his first birthday in 2005.

Todd Blumensaadt, owner of Jet Express, is Will’s father.

“This is a really special event for me and the whole Jet crew. By supporting research on this disease, hopefully we can make a difference for children and families suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy,” Blumensaadt said.

Round-trip Jet Express tickets from Port Clinton to Put-in-Bay costing $10 will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until 600 tickets are sold.

The tickets must be purchased from the Port Clinton dock.

All of the proceeds will be donated to Cure SMA and Will’s Playground located at DeRivera Park in Put-in-Bay.

For more information, visit here or call 1-800-245-1538.

