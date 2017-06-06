Gas cap testing saves money and mileage

You may not know it, but checking and replacing the gas caps on your vehicles can save you money and mileage.

According to TMACOG, leaky gas caps contribute to ozone pollution.

If you've never gotten your gas caps checked, you can head over to the Shell gas station on Monroe and Michigan.

TMACOG crews will be there to check and replace gas caps for free from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing the caps talks around two minutes.

The program will continue through early August at locations in Lucas, Wood, and southern Monroe Counties.

