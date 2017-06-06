Man accused of HIV murder in court

The man accused of murder in the death of a woman he gave HIV to will appear in court Tuesday.

Ronald Murdock infected Kimberly Klempner with HIV without her knowledge.

She later died as a result of the virus.

Klempner's son said there was nothing that could be done for her mother after she found out she was infected with HIV.

"By the time she found out and by the time everything was said and done, it was way too late for medical help, anything," Josh Klempner said. "It got her so bad it just threw her down."

Murdock is also facing attempted murder charges for infecting another woman with HIV.

We'll be in the courtroom with an update.

