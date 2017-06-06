Accused rapist says he wasn't in right state of mind

A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl said he wasn't in the right state of mind.

According to court documents, Timothy Poole said he's not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors said he knocked the girl off of her bike and dragged her into an alley to rape her.

Poole faces up to 20 years in prison.

