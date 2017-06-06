Accused rapist in court

A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl will appear in court Tuesday.

Timothy Poole faces a judge for raping the 13-year-old in north Toledo in May.

Prosecutors said he knocked the girl off of her bike and dragged her into an alley to rape her.

We'll be in the courtroom for an update.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.