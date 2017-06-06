Court date set for Daniel Myers

A man accused of a killing a Sandusky mother is scheduled to appear in court.

Daniel Myers will face a judge in a pretrial hearing on Thursday.

Myers is charged with the murder of Heather Bogle.

The trial process is getting underway more than two years after Bogle's body was discovered in the trunk of a car.

Investigators said Bogle and Myers worked together at the Whirlpool Plant in Clyde.

