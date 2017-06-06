Napoleon police searching for stabbing suspects

Napoleon police responded to a report of a person stabbed early Tuesday morning.

A 27-year-old Napoleon man was stabbed on the 200 block of Washington Street around 2 a.m.

The man was transported to the Henry County Hospital with a puncture wound to his abdomen.

The two male suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

One of the suspects was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and shorts, and the other was wearing a blue shirt with a white logo and shorts.

They are both believed to be white.

Anyone with information into this incident should call the Napoleon Police Department at 419-599-2810.

