Injury crash closes I-475 eastbound

An injury crash closed eastbound I-475 near Douglas Road Tuesday morning.

The crash caused traffic to be backed up to Corey Road.

Crews on the scene forced traffic off on the Secor Road exit for drivers to go around the accident.

Lucas County Life Squad responded to the scene.

It is unknown how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.