Sex trafficking victim speaks out on new Ohio bill

A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.More >>
A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House...More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would erase crimes committed by those being trafficked for sex.More >>
Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would erase crimes committed by those being trafficked for sex.More >>
Road rage can take blame for thousands of crashes nationwide. And with more road construction in northwest Ohio, that problem may only increase.More >>
Road rage can take blame for thousands of crashes nationwide. And with more road construction in northwest Ohio, that problem may only increase.More >>
Citizens and business owners in Bedford were invited to hear about the potential changes to Interstate 75 and the business it could bring.More >>
Citizens and business owners in Bedford were invited to hear about the potential changes to Interstate 75 and the business it could bring.More >>
An annual scenic tour of Ohio that brings in visitors from all across the country is set to begin in two weeks.More >>
An annual scenic tour of Ohio that brings in visitors from all across the country is set to begin in two weeks.More >>
The Bedford sewer water treatment plant is beginning the process of updating their equipment and chemicals.More >>
The Bedford sewer water treatment plant is beginning the process of updating their equipment and chemicals.More >>