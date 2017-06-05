Bedford looking to take advantage of I-75 for economic growth

Citizens and business owners in Bedford were invited to hear about the potential changes to Interstate 75 and the business it could bring.

With the current work happening to the Gordie Howe International Bridge, economic developers said these changes to the I-75 corridor will create a ripple effect for communities along and near the interstate.

"You might see some businesses that are in Detroit that might look to relocate to Monroe County because they're going to need their property for the bridge," said Bedford Deputy Supervisor Al Prieur.

The township says Bedford sits in a unique area just west of I-75 and south of Monroe.

"We have a lot of advantages coming to Monroe County,” Prieur said. “We have easy access to I-75, 23, Ohio Turnpike, we're close to two ports, we've got water ways. So this area is poised for some growth."

Any work done to the interstate itself could include shifting traffic and updating the road for increased truck traffic.

