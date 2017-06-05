Volunteers needed in Tiffin for Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure

An annual scenic tour of Ohio that brings in visitors from all across the country is set to begin in two weeks.

This year's Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure will make a layover stop in Tiffin.

The local chamber of commerce is planning multiple events to hold that day, but they need a lot of volunteers to make it happen. The 130 volunteers will help with the events, traffic control and information.

The 271-mile bike tour will begin in Findlay on June 17 and will take riders to Tiffin, Upper Sandusky, Bellefontaine, and Kenton.

Riders who don't partake in an optional 60-mile loop out of Tiffin on June 19 will be offered events like bike rodeos, movies, concerts and a block party.

Any merchandise purchased from local stores can be shipped back to Findlay once the adventure is done.

The hope is the visitors who will be stopping in Tiffin will have a great experience and perhaps plan a return trip.

"Because a lot of things have changed over the past couple of years, even since I was in high school and college here it has just blossomed. So, many of these people haven't been here since then, and we're hoping once they come here, once they come through our trails and our downtown, they'll come back," said Brittany Cook, marketing director for Destination Seneca County.

To register as a volunteer, visit the event's website.

