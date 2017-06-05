This Week in Weather: from Quite Cool to Very Hot!

This will be an interesting week in the weather as it will go from quite cool to very hot.

The cool weather can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a northerly breeze.

At noon Tuesday temperatures will be in the middle 60s, refreshing though rather cool for early June.

The cooler weather will turn around quickly by late week. Thursday will be a pleasant day.

Friday will be a transition day bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend may bring our first 90° day of the year. It will be more humid especially Sunday.

