Man accused of passing HIV facing murder charges

A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.More >>
A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Ohio officials are expecting a flood of applications for medical marijuana grower licenses.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House...More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
This will be an interesting week in the weather as it will go from quite cool to very hot. The cool weather can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a northerly breeze. At noon Tuesday temperatures will be in the middle 60s, refreshing though rather cool for early June. The cooler weather will turn around quickly by late week. Thursday will be a pleasant day. Friday will be a transition day bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weekend may bring our f...More >>
This will be an interesting week in the weather as it will go from quite cool to very hot. The cool weather can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a northerly breeze. At noon Tuesday temperatures will be in the middle 60s, refreshing though rather cool for early June. The cooler weather will turn around quickly by late week. Thursday will be a pleasant day. Friday will be a transition day bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The weekend may bring our f...More >>
A Toledo man is facing charges of murder after allegedly infecting a woman with HIV and not telling her.More >>
A Toledo man is facing charges of murder after allegedly infecting a woman with HIV and not telling her.More >>
A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.More >>
A northerly wind and a few showers are possible Monday.More >>
Summer is a time for kids to enjoy their vacation before heading back to school.More >>
Summer is a time for kids to enjoy their vacation before heading back to school.More >>
The city of Dayton is now suing big drug companies that they believe are responsible for the opioid epidemic.More >>
The city of Dayton is now suing big drug companies that they believe are responsible for the opioid epidemic.More >>