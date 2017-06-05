Homeschooling children is becoming more popular

Summer is a time for kids to enjoy their vacation before heading back to school.

Some kids, however, won’t be returning to the classroom next school year.

The choice for children to become homeschooled is more popular as bullying incidents are on the rise across the country.

According to Ohio’s Education Department, more than 28,000 children are homeschooled in the state.

That’s 40 percent more kids becoming homeschooled in the last five years.

Homeschool parent Kimberly Watkins is not shocked by those statistics.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all because I feel like the school system is broken and it needs to be knocked down and overhauled and redone,” Watkins said.

Most parents who homeschool their kids credit their decision to their former school’s environment is a major factor in making the switch.

“I pulled my children out of school, I homeschool them and their life has been a lot smoother because of it,” Watkins said.

