18-year-old in court for operating drug house

A former TPS football star was in court Monday.

Zachery Ryan, 18, was arrested for operating a drug house on Rushland Avenue.

The house was in sight of Deveaux Elementary School.

Toledo police raided the house and found large amounts of drugs and cash on Friday.

Ryan is currently not in custody because his bond of $3,000 was posted.

His preliminary hearing is set for July 5.

