Pedestrian in the hospital after being hit by car

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Police Department responded to the scene where a pedestrian was struck Monday morning.

A car struck the pedestrian at Detroit Avenue and Crawford Avenue around 7 a.m.

The man was was on a bicycle and pulled out onto Detroit Avenue.

A driver in a red Mustang then hit the man. 

The bicycle could be seen laying on the ground with cans all over the road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

