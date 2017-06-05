Pedestrian in the hospital after being hit by car

The Toledo Police Department responded to the scene where a pedestrian was struck Monday morning.

A car struck the pedestrian at Detroit Avenue and Crawford Avenue around 7 a.m.

The man was was on a bicycle and pulled out onto Detroit Avenue.

A driver in a red Mustang then hit the man.

The bicycle could be seen laying on the ground with cans all over the road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a head injury.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.