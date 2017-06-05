Toledo home victimized by failed firebomb attempt

Toledo fire and police are investigating an attempted firebombing that happened in north Toledo early Monday morning.

Police say that someone threw two firebombs through the side window of the home on 440 Park Street around 3:30 a.m.

Homeowner Mark Henry said the loud crash of breaking glass woke him up.

"I'm laying on the couch sleeping, got work in the morning and all you hear is glass break. Four liters of gas all over the house," Henry said.

Henry found one failed canister with gasoline and another gas-filled 2-liter stuck in the broken window.

He said he doesn't know who would do something like this.

"I wanted to get out there and find them and know what's going on. I wanted to know who did it," Henry said.

However, he feels grateful that they didn't ignite.

"Happy and blessed. I have kids to live for. They've made it personal, really personal," Henry said.

Henry was the only one in the house and suffered no injuries.

Fire investigators retrieved evidence from the scene to determine who threw the firebombs.

The landlord of Henry's home said his home on Manhattan Boulevard was on fire on Saturday.

These two fires could be linked.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.