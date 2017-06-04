Fundraiser held for victims of Andover Apartment fire

A bar full of people enjoyed musical entertainment at the fundraiser (Source: WTOL)

Toledo musicians spent all day on Sunday jamming for a good cause.

The Distillery hosted a benefit concert for the dozens of people displaced by last month's massive fire at the Andover Apartments in South Toledo.

There were door prizes, raffles and silent auctions.

Jeds, the Beer Stube and Distillery also made donations.

Money raised will be distributed equally among the victims.

"It's not a question of why you are doing this, it's why wouldn't you do this. These people have lost everything and what better way than to give back to people who are part of your town and your community,” said event organizer Nicole Khoury.

To qualify for a portion of the proceeds, fire victims are asked to contact the Andover Apartments management company.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.