Downed wire causes power outage in Perrysburg

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A power outage is affected more than 1500 customers in Perrysburg on Sunday evening according to the First Energy website.

Perrysburg Police say a wire is down on Roachton and Hull-Prairie Roads and First Energy is on the scene.

There is no word on what caused the wire to come down.

As of 9 p.m. First Energy’s website says power is expected to be restored by 10:30 p.m.

