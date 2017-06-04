Growing Catholic parish breaks ground on new church building in Perrysburg

You’ve probably heard the expression a church is the people not the building.

The people at St. John XXIII Catholic parish are getting a new building to hold Mass and other activities.

On Sunday, members became the building.

Parishioners stood on the perimeter of the new church’s footprint for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“We’re just going to add to what we already have which is magnetic, energetic. There’s charisma here, there’s love. It’s going to be great,” said parishioner Cathleen Orians.

The church will be 26,454 square feet.

The sanctuary will seat 850 people in a semi-circle around the alter.

Members had been worshiping in a parish life center built in a farm field along Route 25 in Perrysburg.

When the center was paid off fundraising began for a new church building.

“Right now, for example, we can have worship, take down everything and re-set it for some other activity. Nice to maintain the space and have two things going on simultaneously,” said Rev. Herb Weber.

St. John XXIII is a growing parish.

It has 1450 households and nearly 4,000 parishioners.

The new church will be connected to the parish life center.

It should be completed by November, 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.



