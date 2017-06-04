Man, allegedly on LSD, arrested after running naked and bleeding into west Toledo road

A man was arrested for disorderly conduct on Saturday evening after he ran into traffic, naked and bleeding, in west Toledo.

According to police, Octavio Vazquez refused to comply with officers’ commands and tried to crawl underneath a police cruiser.

According to police, Vazquez, began to yell after touching the hot engine and began to yell and run in circles.

At that point, officers maced Vazquez and he was held until EMS arrived.

Video circulating on Facebook that is purportedly of the incident shows Vazquez laying next to a police cruiser with blood covering his face and neck.

A little later he gets up and walks into the street before being handcuffed by multiple police officers, led to the sidewalk and brought down.

At that point EMS arrived and begin examining him.

Vazquez was taken to the hospital where he stated that he had taken LSD.

According to police, "an initial review of the officers' actions has been done and it appears that they acted within policy while taking and keeping the subject in custody so that medical treatment could be administered."

The incident happened around 8 p.m.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.