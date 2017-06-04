World Dragon Shooting Day helps those grieving

Dream big. Shoot straight. Aim small. That's the motto for World Dragon Shooting Day. This special holiday was created by Wyatt Mcelroy during a grief

camp after his father passed away when he was seven years old.

While at the grief camp they asked him if he could create a holiday for his loved one who would it be. He instantly wanted a dragon shoot since his father worked for Dungeons and Dragons.

Mcelroy is a Wisconsin native and wanted people all over the world to spend the day slaying dragons while raising money for a good cause.

Patrick Hogan the Vice President of Tomahawk Archers saw this event on Facebook and wanted to contribute.

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. people were able to visit Tomahawk Archers in Temperance, Michigan for a day full archery aimed

at slaying dragons. The money raised by those who came out today will go directly to three local families.

Hogan said, "My wife has stage three melanoma cancer we're kind of going through it right now, and another family lost his wife and mother of three children to pancreatic cancer and a local family lost both parents to a drunk driver. So all proceeds will go to them and help them out anyway they can."

This is the 4th annual World Dragon Shooting Day and it has grown immensely over the years. The first year there were 113 participants. Last year there were more than 6,000.

Mcelroy said he’s grateful to those helping him fulfill his dream.

“It’s amazing because they're carrying out my dream for me and my dad," said Mcelroy.

More information about World Wide Dragon Shooting Day can be found here.

