Ohio State to consider change in same-sex partners benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University is considering whether to require employees and their same-sex partners to be married for partners to receive benefits starting in 2019.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qJtPHe ) the proposed change would affect about 100 employees and their dependents currently enrolled in university benefit plans. Ohio State has more than 42,000 employees statewide.

The change is prompted by a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. The university began offering benefits to same-sex partners in 2004, but has never offered them to unmarried opposite-sex partners. An Ohio State spokesman says the change will make the university's benefit policy consistent.

A spokesman for the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Ohio says the change is not unexpected.

Ohio State trustees are expected to consider the change on Friday.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

