The Dojo martial arts center moves to new location

If you’re looking for the “Dojo” martial arts center at Fallen Timbers and can’t find it, don’t fret. The martial arts center is moving between Hallmark and the Shoe Department Encore.

The owner said he’s happy about the move because he now has a bigger space to teach students martial arts.

The former location was by the Tilted Kilt.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.