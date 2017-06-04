Crews cool down suspicious vacant house fire

Crews are investigating a vacant house fire that happened early Sunday morning on the 3000 block of Brigham Street.

Neighbors say even though the house is vacant and locked up, they've seen people go in and out the house.

The fire mainly took place near the back of the house. Crews say the fire is suspicious.

No injuries were reported.

