Motorcyclist strikes deer then stuck and killed by vehicle

Authorities in Oakland County say a man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle after he collided with a deer and fell from his motorcycle.

In a news release says 63-year-old Michael Bailey of Springfield Township was driving his motorcycle on Ormond Road at about 1:30 Saturday morning when he struck a deer. Bailey was struck by a vehicle as he lay on the side of the road. The sheriff's department says the vehicle left the scene.

An investigation has determined that the vehicle is white or silver with minor damage to the driver's side of the front of it. The department's Crash Reconstruction Unit is attempting to identify the make and model of the vehicle.

