Art taking over the streets of downtown Sylvania this weekend

A cold front rushes in early Monday morning bringing less humid and cooler air for much of the week ahead.More >>
A cold front rushes in early Monday morning bringing less humid and cooler air for much of the week ahead.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House...More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
Ohio's environmental watchdog agency has increased the proposed penalty for the builder of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline after tests found diesel fuel in drilling mud spilled in a wetland.More >>
Ohio's environmental watchdog agency has increased the proposed penalty for the builder of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline after tests found diesel fuel in drilling mud spilled in a wetland.More >>
Police say a 1-year-old boy had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed on opioids.More >>
Police say a 1-year-old Ohio boy had to be revived with naloxone after he overdosed on opioids.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The sixth annual Maple and Main Art and Music Fest is underway this weekend. 75 artist booths are filed with jewelry, pottery and more.More >>
The sixth annual Maple and Main Art and Music Fest is underway this weekend. 75 artist booths are filed with jewelry, pottery and more.More >>
A cold front rushes in early Monday morning bringing less humid and cooler air for much of the week ahead.More >>
A cold front rushes in early Monday morning bringing less humid and cooler air for much of the week ahead.More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by...More >>
President Donald Trump is planning a major push in the week ahead to promote a $1 trillion overhaul the nation's roads and bridges. It comes as his agenda has struggled in Congress and been overshadowed by White House...More >>
Fire crews were battling a house fire overnight on the 400 block of west Manhattan Boulevard around 4 a.m.More >>
Fire crews were battling a house fire overnight on the 400 block of west Manhattan Boulevard around 4 a.m.More >>
Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre will continue to play a vital role in setting police policies in the state. Governor John Kasich reappointed Navarre to the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board.More >>
Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre will continue to play a vital role in setting police policies in the state. Governor John Kasich reappointed Navarre to the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board.More >>