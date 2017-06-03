Art taking over the streets of downtown Sylvania this weekend

The streets of downtown Sylvania have been turned into an art gallery.

The sixth annual Maple and Main Art and Music Fest is underway this weekend.

75 artist booths are filed with jewelry, pottery and more.

There's also a big lineup of musical acts.

Numerous local food vendors and trucks are serving up a variety of dishes along with beer and wine sales.

"This is a juried fair. So we have a juried group that goes through every applicant and we make the decision on who's going to be in our show. It keeps getting better every year,” said Jennifer Archer with the Sylvania Community Arts Commission.

Entertainment runs until 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The festival continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.