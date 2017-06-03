Local athlete teams up with the Ronald McDonald House

A local athlete is joining forces with the Ronald McDonald House to get food to the families staying there.

Professional Boxer, Sonny Fredrickson donated a brick to the Ronald McDonald House Saturday. Once a month Fredrickson will be going to the house to prepare food for the families and spending time with the kids.

He is passionate about Toledo and felt it was important to give back to the kids in the area.

“For this month we have Jon Harris sponsoring us from McDonald and the following months we have other sponsors that will be helping us with the lunches, so it's going to be a monthly thing,” said Fredrickson.

Helping the community, especially the kids is something Fredrickson loves to do.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.