King Wamba Parade starts things off for the Old West End Festival

The 46th Annual Old West End Festival kicked off this morning with the King Wamba Parade.

Each year there is a couple chosen as King and Queen and are treated as “royalty” for the day. This year’s couple was the Poyers.

"They run the old west end neighborhood initiative. They do a lot of good work in our neighborhood and so we wanted to honor them this year and we couldn't think of a better couple to honor this year as our king and queen,” said Josh Thurston the event director.

This was the largest parade they have had and want to continue the growth as the years go on.

The festival continues late into the night and opens again on Sunday,

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.