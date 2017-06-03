Oregon Police Chief remains a voice in Ohio police policy - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon Police Chief remains a voice in Ohio police policy

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre will continue to play a vital role in setting police policies in the state.

Governor John Kasich reappointed Navarre to the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board.

The Board has tackled a number of issues like officer's use of weapons, and community interaction.

His term runs until 2020.

