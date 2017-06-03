Safe Kids Day event looking to help children prevent injuries

Safe Kids Greater Toledo is hosting its 2017 Safe Kids Day late Saturday morning in Oregon, Ohio.

Children will learn how to prevent childhood injuries through a variety of hands on training activities. Topics like bike and pedestrian safety, child passenger safety, fire and burn prevention and home safety will be covered.

There will also be a free limited supply of safety items like bike helmets and reflectors and also face painting.

Participants that complete all of the safety activities have the chance to win a brand new free bike.

The event is 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Navarre Avenue.

