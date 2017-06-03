Everyone is safe after house fire on Manhattan Boulevard

Highs reach the 80s today and will likely reach the 80s Saturday and Sunday, though they will be very different days.More >>
Highs reach the 80s today and will likely reach the 80s Saturday and Sunday, though they will be very different days.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of a Midland health club in a lawsuit filed by a woman who said her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the locker room.More >>
Ohio's environmental watchdog agency has increased the proposed penalty for the builder of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline after tests found diesel fuel in drilling mud spilled in a wetland.More >>
Ohio's environmental watchdog agency has increased the proposed penalty for the builder of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline after tests found diesel fuel in drilling mud spilled in a wetland.More >>
Police say a 1-year-old boy had to be revived with Narcan after he overdosed on opioids.More >>
Police say a 1-year-old Ohio boy had to be revived with naloxone after he overdosed on opioids.More >>
A Cleveland banker reports raising $250,000 in his U.S. Senate campaign's first 24 hours, even as he scrambles to clarify his abortion stance.More >>
A Cleveland banker reports raising $250,000 in his U.S. Senate campaign's first 24 hours, even as he scrambles to clarify his abortion stance.More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
What do you really know about Friday the 13th?More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre will continue to play a vital role in setting police policies in the state. Governor John Kasich reappointed Navarre to the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board.More >>
Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre will continue to play a vital role in setting police policies in the state. Governor John Kasich reappointed Navarre to the Ohio Collaborative Community Police Advisory Board.More >>
Safe Kids Greater Toledo is hosting its 2017 Safe Kids Day late Saturday morning in Oregon, Ohio. Children will learn how to prevent childhood injuries through a variety of hands on training activities.More >>
Safe Kids Greater Toledo is hosting its 2017 Safe Kids Day late Saturday morning in Oregon, Ohio. Children will learn how to prevent childhood injuries through a variety of hands on training activities.More >>
Highs reach the 80s today and will likely reach the 80s Saturday and Sunday, though they will be very different days.More >>
Highs reach the 80s today and will likely reach the 80s Saturday and Sunday, though they will be very different days.More >>
Fire crews were battling a house fire overnight on the 400 block of west Manhattan Boulevard around 4 a.m.More >>
Fire crews were battling a house fire overnight on the 400 block of west Manhattan Boulevard around 4 a.m.More >>
Is there a furry four-legged family member that is so adorable that the world must see? If so, Pet Valu is having a pet casting call for their 2018 calendar.More >>
Is there a furry four-legged family member that is so adorable that the world must see? If so, Pet Valu is having a pet casting call for their 2018 calendar.More >>