Everyone is safe after house fire on Manhattan Boulevard

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Fire crews were battling a house fire overnight on the 400 block of west Manhattan Boulevard around 4 a.m.

The blaze began on the first floor resulting in damages on the side of the house and in the attic.

Two people were home at the time of the fire. Fortunately  no one was hurt.

The fire is still under investigation but crews say it isn’t suspicious.

