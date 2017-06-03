Pet Valu is looking for new faces to feature in 2018 calendar

Is there a furry four-legged family member that is so adorable that the world must see? If so, Pet Valu is having a pet casting call for their 2018 calendar.

To participate, pet owners must submit pictures of their pet by uploading them through Pet Valu’s Facebook Page.

The casting call began Thursday June 1, and ends Friday June 30. There is no cost to enter.

Pets will be competing with animals from the Midwest and East Coast regions.

“While only 13 pets will be selected as stars in the 2018 calendar, every animal’s a winner with the proceeds going toward fighting animal cruelty,” said Joe Dent, vice president and U.S. general manager for Pet Valu.

Each calendar is worth $5. In 2017 $165,584 was raised and given to local groups that prevent animal cruelty.

Instructions and guidelines can be found here.

