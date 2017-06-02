Ohio EPA wants to raise fine against pipeline builder

Ohio's environmental watchdog agency has increased the proposed penalty for the builder of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline after tests found diesel fuel in drilling mud spilled in a wetland.

The Canton Repository reports (http://bit.ly/2qJ8WA1 ) the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it's proposing to raise the penalty against Rover pipeline builder Energy Transfer from $430,000 to $914,000. The agency has ordered the company to monitor groundwater near the spill area and a quarry where mud was dumped.

The newspaper reports the quarry is near a well that supplies drinking water to 40,000 Stark County customers.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said Thursday it wants records related to mud disposal preserved for the $4.2 billion project.

An Energy Transfer spokeswoman says the company is cooperating with both agencies.

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

