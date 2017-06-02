Two injured in one-vehicle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened on US 20 at SR 53 Friday afternoon.

According to OSHP, 30-year-old Aaron C. Lehmann was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion eastbound on US 20. After passing a number of vehicles in the left lane, he swerved hard toward the off ramp onto SR 53.

Lehmann's car struck an embankment and overturned.

Lehmann was removed from the car using the "jaws of life." Meanwhile his passenger, 27-year-old Nicki Lehmann was removed manually.

Both were transported to St. Vincent's.

Mr. Lehmann is serious condition. Mrs. Lehmann is in fair condition.

Both were wearing their seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

