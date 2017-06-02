Wood County Sheriff invited to White House for bill signing

President Trump Friday signed two bills into law to help public safety forces and military veterans.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn learned Thursday morning he had been invited to the White House for the signing ceremony.

“It’s due to my involvement with the National Sheriff’s Association because I was the liaison between the NSA and Trump’s campaign when he was running for office," Sheriff Wasylyshyn said. "So they said they wanted me to do this as an appreciation of my work.”

One bill aims to speed Justice Department processing of benefit claims for survivors of officers killed in the line of duty. It also covers claims for officers who became disabled due to injuries suffered while performing their duties.

“And those people were suffering waiting on their benefits, the bureaucracy," Sheriff Wasylyshyn said. "And we’re really pleased the President signed the bill today” according to National Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury.

The other bill prioritizes the hiring and training of veterans to become law enforcement officers. Preference will be given to gr ant applications from state and local agencies who use that money to hire veterans.

“They’re in harms way. They are doing things very few people would have the courage to do and we will always be incredibly proud to have them with us," President Trump said.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says the bills are good for law enforcement and is privileged to represent Wood County at the White House.

“I’m very honored to be asked," Sheriff Wasylyshyn said. "Not often someone gets invited to go to the White House to meet the President.”

