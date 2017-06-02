911 calls about man who died while hanging out upstairs window released

Multiple 911 calls were released on Friday about the north Toledo man who was found hanging from a second floor window at his home.

Police found Bishop Kenneth Hopkin's body Wednesday, hanging from the second floor window of his home on Palmer Street.

The first calls were made by a neighbor who could hear somebody "destroying the house" and "putting the windows out."

Later calls urged police to hurry as Hopkins was laying out of the window.

Police say it appears he bled out, from a glass cut and they don't suspect foul play.

Relatives say Hopkin's had been distraught over the recent deaths of several relatives.

