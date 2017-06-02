Local firefighters save family's dog

A Whiteford Township family had their smallest family member rescued in a deadly situation.

A fire broke out in a family's home and their dog Ty was unable to escape. Then firefighters found her in the home, scared and hurt.

"He had found the dog in a bedroom, in a closet gasping for air,” said Jason Fritz, Bedford Fire Department. “We then radioed to the command that we had found the dog."

Once they got her outside, they used a mask from the FIDO bag to revive Ty.

"Get it some oxygen and ended up being transported to the emergency vet," said Fritz.

The firefighters say the family is very grateful for their efforts to go back to save their dog.

"I have three pets,” Fritz said. “We have three dogs. I would be devastated if we lost a dog to a fire."

Firefighters understand, pets are family members too.

